Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua to extend the loan deal of striker Odion Ighalo, according to reports.

The Premier League giants lured the Nigerian international to Old Trafford during the January transfer window on a six-month deal following Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic majority of Europe’s top football leagues and cup competitions had to suspend the 2019/20 season.

With the Premier League campaign set to restart on Wednesday, 17 June, United have now secured the Ighalo’s services until January 2021.

According to his agent, Atta Aneke, has toldNettavisenthat the 30-year-old will extend his loan.

“We are nearing an agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan. The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with them until January 2021,” he said.

On Twitter, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that the deal is done and United are set to make an announcement in due course.

The post read: “Odion Ighalo’s loan to Manchester United will be extended until January. Total agreement reched with Shanghai Shenhua. The player has pushed to stay and the Chinese club just accepted United conditions to extend his loan. Official soon. Here we go!”

So far at United, Ighalo has impressed in his short time under the tutelage of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring four goals in the FA Cup and Europa League.

The Nigeria international scored in the Red Devils’ last match in March, a 5-0 win over Austrian side LASK played behind closed doors.

Sport24