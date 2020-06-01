Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced measures to ease restrictions on public gathering in the country.

Under the new directives, church service and Muslim prayers can take place with 100 congregants at a time and for only one hour.

Social distancing rules and mandatory wearing of masks will also be enforced.

The directives take effect from Friday.

The restrictions were imposed two months ago to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo said the decision to ease restrictions on selected public gatherings was based on their risk profile, social and economic impact and the country’s ability to respond to a major outbreak.

Schools will be reopened for final year students only. Conferences, weddings, non-contact sport and political activities with limited number of 100 participants will also be allowed.

But, festivals, sporting events, nightclubs, cinemas and political rallies remain banned.

According to President Akufo-Addo, special arrangements will be made to evacuate Ghanaians stranded abroad, but they will undergo mandatory quarantine and testing.

Meanwhile Ghana’s borders remain closed indefinitely.

Ghana has so far recorded 8,060 confirmed cases of the disease and 36 deaths.