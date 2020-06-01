The Ministry of Health has announced forty new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 457.

According to a statement from the ministry, all the confirmed cases are Ugandan.

“Twenty three (23) of the new confirmed cases are from 993 samples from points of entry while seventeen (17) are from 326 samples of contacts and alerts. The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda is now 457,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, of the seventeen confirmed cases from contacts to previously confirmed cases, 2 were from Gulu, 1 from Jinja, 3 from Amudat, 3 from Wakiso, 2 from Amuru, 1 from Yumbe, 2 from Zombo and 3 from Nebbi District, according to the ministry.

According to the Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, thirty-one foreign truck drivers which included 11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans, and 1 Eritrean that tested positive for COVID-19 were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

“20 of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry. Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry. One of the confirmed is a truck driver who arrived via Padea Point of Entry.”

The country now counts 303 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases in 15 Referral Hospitals in the country. The ministry said that all these patients are in a stable condition.

Uganda has registered 72 Covid-19 recoveries no deaths related to the virus has been recorded so far