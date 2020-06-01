Residents near the Northern border of Elegu have staged protests on streets, demanding that the government close the border, since it is letting in many COVID-19 cases.

The residents marched into the streets, with placards calling for the border closure. They cited among other reasons, the fact the border point has contributed a bug number of cases for the regional referral hospital, Gulu.

“Gulu Hospital can not handle all cases,” some of the placards read.

The protest was led by Aruu County Member of Parliament, Odonga Otto, and Kilak County legislator Gilbert Oulanya.

“Our hospital (Gulu) is getting overwhelmed, the cases are soaring through here,” Oulanya told the press shortly before the protest commenced.

The protestors were however rounded up by police commanded by the Gulu DPC, Emmanuel Mafundo who said they will be charged with holding illegal assembly and violating presidential directives.

Otto, Oulanya, and a few others are held at Gulu CPS.

By the time of the protest, Uganda had just confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19, and half of them coming through Elegu.

On Tuesday, May 30, Uganda registered the highest single COVID-19 cases (84), 50 of those coming from Elegu.

On May 29, Uganda registered 12 COVID-19 new cases, with five coming from Elegu border.

On May 28, 21 truck drivers passing through Elegu border point tested positive to COVID-19, they were admitted to Gulu Hospital.

On May 23, Uganda confirmed 23 new cases, 19 of whom were from Elegu border

On May 21, 15 new cases were recorded, 10 of whom came from Elegu border.

May 16, 24 new cases were recorded, with 12 coming from Elegu border.

Gulu hospital has already 113 suspects in isolation.

While pronouncing a temporary lockdown on the country, President Museveni said it would be suicidal to shut the borders and refuse access to trucks carrying imports and exports for the country.

“These trucks are carrying our salt, our things, it would be suicidal,” Museveni said, urging Ugandan females to keep away from contacting truck drivers.