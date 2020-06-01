The Archbishop of Kampala Diocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has asked government to consider opening up places of worship to allow the public congregate and pray for the nation in the wake of the pandemic.

Lwanga said these are the only places where people can run to seek God’s guidance, protection and intervention because of the current challenges facing the world.

His comments came at the time when government is gradually easing the lockdown by allowing some businesses to resume including public transport.

Months ago, President Museveni ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus since these places always allow the convergence of large group of people.

Although, the country is still facing a rise in Covid-19 cases, Lwanga said that if these religious institutions are allowed to resume, the Special operating procedures shall be put in place as well as following other ministry of health guidelines to help in containing and preventing the virus.

“We should be allowed to resume our services and we shall follow the guidelines that government will give us and as I said our motto is “For God and my Country,”he said.

He added that opening of churches and mosques is a reference to God that we think of him and the country will be in position to move in the right direction.