Uganda has recorded its biggest number of Coronavirus cases in a single day when 84 samples tested positive on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has said.

“Of the 84, 52 cases are truck drivers, 50 of whom arrived from South Sudan via Elegu while two arrived from Kenya via Busia. 32 cases are contacts to the previously confirmed cases and were all under quarantine,” the Ministry said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Health noted that a total of 1835 samples were tested on Saturday, 1477 of these at the entry border points whereas 358 being from contacts of the truck drivers and alerts from members of the public.

Government recently started the rapid testing system at all border points where truck drivers are tested using GeneXpert machines and results are released within an hour’s time.

Consequently, President Museveni directed that all foreign truck drivers who test positive are returned to their countries of origin and only those who test negative are allowed into the country.

Over 150 truck drivers have since been returned to their countries since the directive.

The Ministry of Health said that on Saturday, 51 positive truck drivers had been sent back to their countries of origin.

Uganda’s Coronavirus cases are currently at 413 whereas 72 of these have recovered and returned home.

President Museveni is on Monday expected to address the nation about measures to contain the virus.