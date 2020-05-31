June 1st will not be just the beginning of a new month in Uganda this year, and neither will it be just another International Children’s Day… this year, leading Africa digital TV operator, StarTimes, will be airing a programme named “Star Kids Gala” on their ST Kids channel, starting at 7pm local time.

The much-awaited 30-minute English program will consist of dances, songs, magic shows and other amazing content targeting the young ones in our homes.

“It is quite a hard time for everyone, however, together with all parents, StarTimes would like to offer a joyful time for the young audience especially, on their own [day],” that according to StarTimes Brand & Marketing Director, Isma Lule.

ST Kids is one of the most popular channels among children, with its impact on the younger audiences growing even further through this lockdown.

Another special program, ‘Homeschooling,’ was earlier launched to help this section of the StarTimes audience to keep up their learning pace with their peers.

Recently, StarTimes launched another kids channel named TOONAMI, and are also set to soon launch the BBC’s award-winning channel, CBEEBIES, which targets children aged 6 and under to help them develop learning, independence, social skills and emotional control.

Children’s Day, the start of this phase all for the StarTimes subscribers, is a commemorative date celebrated annually in honor of children. In 1925, International Children’s Day was first proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare. Since then, it is celebrated on June 1 in most countries.

Meanwhile, in celebration of Children’s Day, consumers who buy products on the StarTimes GO online shopping platform will also stand a chance of winning some gifts.