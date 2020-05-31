Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have increased to 417 after seven health workers were confirmed positive on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has said.

According to a statement by the ministry, the confirmed cases include three nurses, two doctors and two senior level staff.

“They have all been admitted to Entebbe Grade B and Mulago National Specialized Hospital and are in stable condition,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said on Sunday evening.

The Ministry however revealed that a team of experts in Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC), Case Management and Psycho-social management are currently in the various places where health workers tested positive to evaluate the response and investigate what could have led to the unfortunate infection of the health workers.

“The Ministry of Health routinely tests health workers based on the high chances of exposure to Covid-19.”

According to the statement, the ministry will soon address the country to update on the status of the virus.

“ The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda is now 417. Currently, there are 287 admitted Covid-19 cases in 15 referral hospitals in the country. All are in stable condition. To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 72 Covid-19 recoveries and no death recorded.”