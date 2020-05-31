The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has asked all police commanders to account for the junior officers’ allowances after complaints of swindling arose.

The Police Force’s Chief of Joint Staff, Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba’s office last week released over shs3 billion in allowances for a total of 25977 senior and junior officers who are part of the national Covid-19 task force and the joint security task force.

However, complaints arose that the money had been swindled by commanders as they juniors received only half of the money.

However, in a May,28 message to all units, commanders have been directed to account for all the funds they received in relation to paying allowances for their juniors to help in the ongoing investigations .

“You are directed to submit detailed accountability of the funds you received from Uganda Police Force headquarters for personnel allowances,” Ochola’s message reads in part.

According to the Inspector General of Police, the police commanders must indicate the services numbers of the individual police officers, their full names, units or sub-units, amount of money received as allowances and the signature of the recipient.

He adds that accountability with the above details must be sent to the accounts office and police headquarters.

“A copy of the same should be displayed at unit notice boards for all to see. Transparency is the order as disciplinary action will be taken against defaulters. Please comply.”

Background

The force released shs120,000 for every senior officer whereas junior officers were to receive shs110,000 for the day they had served on either the national task force on Covid-19 or the joint security task force operations to implement the presidential guidelines.

The money had been sent to various police stations around the country.

However, it was later reported that the money meant for junior officers had been swindled by their commanders and in some cases, those who were supposed to get shs110,00 ended up getting between shs50000 and shs70,000.

Over 1000 complaints were logged by junior officers against their commanders in regards swindling their allowances.

Since being appointed as the Inspector General of Police, Ochola has emphasized ridding the force of corruption and improving officers’ welfare as one of the ways of improving the police’s image.