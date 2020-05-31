Mubende district leaders have asked President Museveni to grant amnesty to a section of Ugandans who have been arrested for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

The chairperson LCV, Mubende district, Francis Kibuuka Amooti said those arrested have learnt a lesson from their mistakes hence they need to be released because their families are suffering.

He made the remarks during an event where the minister of ICT and National Guidance,Judith Nabakooba met with leaders of Mubende and Kasanda district task forces to check on how they are implementing presidential and ministry of Health guidelines.

He said since President Museveni announced a curfew, several Ugandans have been apprehended for disobeying his directives and continuously moving out at night for different reasons.

Amooti said some of these people were breadwinners of their families calling upon the president to pardon them so that they can continue providing food and other basic needs for their love ones.

“We arrested many people and over 200 were taken to Kitalya prison. Their families are cursing the leaders. They have stayed there for over two months. I think this is a punishment enough for them,” said Amooti.

Nabakooba promised to take the matter to the attention of the president .

“I am going to take the same information to His excellency that your sons and daughters are requesting if amnesty can be granted to these arrested people,”she said.

She said government is empowering local committees as the country embark on the phase manner of easing the lockdown asking people to continue observing all the guidelines.

“We want the members of the public to own this drive. We don’t want to call it a government or ministry of Health drive, it’s for all of us. If we talk about wearing masks. It’s a matter of life and death, “she said.