Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asuman Mugyenyi who has been the police director in charge of operations has officially quit the force after serving for a period of 32 years, the Nile Post has learnt.

Mugyenyi’s two year contract ended on Friday but his name was not among the police directors whose contracts were renewed recently by President Museveni.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the development.

“He(Mugyenyi) observed his contract to the end but the president has not yet renewed it,” Enanga told the Nile Post.

President Museveni in a March 24,2020 message to the Police Force said he had renewed contracts for eight Police Directors including Joseph Mugisha(Fire and Rescue Services),Erasmus Twaruhukwa(Legal and Human Rights) Francis Rwego,(Police attache at African Union), Asan Kasingye(Chief Political Commisar), Edward Ochoma(Research), Abbas Byakagaba(Counter Terrorism),Andrew Sorowen, (Sports and General Duties) and John Ndungutse Ngaruye (Police attache in Nairobi, Kenya).

The president however remained silent on contract extension for a number of other directors including Dr.Stephen Kasiima( formerly in Traffic and Road Safety), Godfrey Bangirana( former Director in charge of Logistics and Engineering), Lemmy Twinomugisha( former Director in charge of Welfare), Haruna Isabirye(Police attaché at Ugandan Embassy in Washington), Asuman Mugyenyi( Director Operations) and Grace Turyagumanawe(Peace support Operations) despite recommendations from the Police Authority chaired by the Internal Affairs Minister to renew the contracts.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the police force and officers at the rank who clock 45 years of age and above work on three- year contracts but are renewable.