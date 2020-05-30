The UPDF has unveiled a state of the art training infrastructure at the Kaweweeta Recruit Training School in Nakaseke district.

The modern training facility’s development works were done by M/S J2E Investments was on Friday handed over to Rosette Byengoma, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Permanent Secretary.

Speaking at the ceremony, Byengoma applauded President Museveni for his “wise” and “strategic” advice to see that recruits have good accommodation while at Kaweweeta.

“I am happy to note that the entire infrastructure is good and will make the learning of students better, studying in grass thatched houses and under trees is now history,” Byengoma said .

The Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary however asked the commandant of the training school to ensure the facility is maintained well.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi said it has always been in plan to ensure that training of troops is supported with decent training facilities, adding that the UPDF is almost achieving that.

“The face of Kaweweta has changed from tree classes to built- up classrooms. I thank Brig. Besigye the Commander Engineers Brigade for overseeing all the works at the Peace Support Operations Centre- Singo and other training centres,”Gen.Muhoozi said.

The commandant at Kaweweta Recruit Training School Brig .James Ruhesi said that the school has always been in need of such infrastructure and will go a long way to not only to provide protection (security to trainees), command and control , comfort but also reduce on the continuous trespass while searching for local building materials.

Also present at the function were the Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Under Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Edith Buturo,

The function was also attended by Francis Kihiria, the Under Secretary in charge of Logistics in the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Training and Recruitment in the UPDF, Brig . James Kinalwa, among other senior officers.

The facility

Construction of the multi -purpose training facility started in 2011 and at the end accommodation, office buildings, parade ground and water supply system have been completed in three phases by the contractors.

The total built-up area of the completed infrastructure works includes, classrooms, senior officers quarters, dormitories, dining halls, a kitchen, parade ground, ablution blocks, stores and the main administration block.