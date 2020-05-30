Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have now reached 329 after 12 new cases were registered on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

According to the statement, a total of 1928 samples were taken on Friday, 1492 of which were taken from the border points whereas 436 were from alerts by members of the public and contacts to previously isolated patients.

“Today, May, 29, 2020, 12 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. The five new cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu whereas seven cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases. All were under quarantine at the time of test,” the Ministry of Health said in a tweet on Friday night.

According to the ministry, a total of 25 positive foreign truck drivers were returned to their countries of origin as part of the presidential directive to allow only negative foreign truck drivers after deployment of the rapid testing system using the GeneXpert machines at border points.

The Health Ministry also announced that the number of patients who have recovered from the virus has also increased by three from the previous 69 to 72.