As virtual parties become the trend today, TVs are taking over the show with their weekend dance parties. Beer brands are now joining in the party mania.

Word has it that Luzira based Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) is backing the NBS KatchUp show with an undisclosed amount starting this weekend.

UBL through its premium beers, Tusker Malt Larger, Tusker Lite and Guinness will be sponsoring the show on rotation. The sponsorship which kicked off yesterday will kick off with Guinness.

“A party is not complete without a drink and what UBL is doing is to make the biggest Friday Night Party in Uganda right now complete. We are proud to be launching this relationship with the biggest TV to improve our customers’ weekend experience,” shared Cathy Twesigye, Guinness Brand Representative, UBL.

For weeks now, the NBS TV has had something up their sleeves to further spice up their Friday Night Katch Up show which has set the trend for virtual parties since the lockdown.

The show runs every weekend at 10:00pm bringing partiers an electric virtual party experience led by the hype team; Douglas Lwanga, MC Kats, Slick Stuart and Roja, DVJ Mercy Pro, Sheila Salta and MC Isaac.

With different themes and celebrities being hosted every week, the show has garnered a huge following of party lovers and fans on social media to boast over.

UBL will also be giving out goodies such as T-shirts and power banks to the customers that order for any of their premium beers off Jumia and SafeBoda. You can also make your order via UBL’s toll free line 0800280290.