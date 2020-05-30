Popular nutritionist, Dr. Paul Kasenene of Wellcare Health and Wellness in Bugolobi will together with other experts tip Ugandans on how to cope with anxiety and mental health during such times like the Coronavirus pandemic.

The discussion will be part of the program by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in collaboration with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in a bid to help demystify popular myths among members of the public about Coronavirus.

Experts recently warned that a historic wave of mental-health problems depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide is soon approaching due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ministry officials, during today, Saturday’s Webinar session, experts including Prof.Noeline Kasujja, a member of the scientific committee on Covid-19 and Janet Katalama, the found and Executive Director for Safe Places Uganda will dissect effects of pandemics such as Coronavirus on mental health and how to cope with anxiety during such periods.

Safe Places Uganda is a private treatment centre for psychiatric and psychological disorders.

Other panelists will include Dr.Hasfa Lukwata, the focal person in charge of mental issues in the Ministry of Health, and Dr.Benedict Akimana, a psychiatrist at Butabika national referral mental hospital.

The discussion that will be aired live on the national broadcaster, UBC is set to be held today Saturday between 4pm and 5:30pm.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Vincent Bagiire recently said the program is meant to ensure the public is given the right information about the virus as one of the ways to help in fighting the pandemic.

“The main aim of the partnership is to allow the citizens to interact with experts and get a better context of the pandemic and government’s efforts to protect them against Covid-19,”Bagiire noted.

“Our role as a ministry is to facilitate access to science-based information from government to the citizens, and enable citizens to engage experts.”

Dr.Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary recently said the program will greatly help Ugandans understand key issues pertaining the Coronavirus pandemic to help them keep informed.

“The success in controlling Covid-19, lies in continuous community engagement and to appreciate that the disease is not an ordinary one. It is a global war and we must fight it together if we are to succeed,”Atwine said.