Wankulukulu based Express Football Club has announced a new Chief Executive Officer who will run the business of the former Uganda Premier League champions.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Isaac Mwesigwa has been announced as the new club CEO.

“As we continue to rebuild our club, it gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr. Isaac Mwesigwa as the new Express FC CEO,” the club chairman, Kiryowa Kiwanuka announced in the statement.

He noted that by mutual consent, Hamza Jjunju had ceased to be the club chairman but applauded him for a job well-done to steer the team to greater heights.

About the new CEO

In the statement, the Express FC chairman, Kiryowa Kiwanuka hailed the new club CEO as being experienced with an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the professional world of football.

“Mwesigwa is a high-calibre professional currently Technical and Support Manager for Ntest, Inc (an American Fiber Optics Company based in Minneapolis, USA) representing Africa, Middle East, Asia and parts of Europe,”Kiwanuka said.

He said that previously, the new Express CEO worked as the Network Operations Centre Manager for Liquid Telecom and support engineer with UNESCO Accra, Ghana.

According to the statement, the new Express CEO is credited for having been involved in Ugandan football since 2008 and comes with vast experience in player development and talent identification.

“He is behind the success of players like Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Mustafa Kizza and Peter Magambo among others. He is also the founding chairman of Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) and works with several schools in a bid to develop an educated footballer.”

Mwesigwa has also been hailed for having good “footballing connections” across the globe that will greatly benefit Express FC.

As the Board, we welcome his addition to the club and are confident that he shall write a new chapter in the success annals of Express FC. I call upon all our fans to support both Isaac and Coach Bbosa as they take on these roles,”Kiryowa Kiwanuka said.

Founded 63 years ago in 1957, Express FC, also known as Mukwano gwa’bangi has tested the sweetness of the Uganda Premier League six times but has of recent struggled to catch up with times.

The Wankulukuku based outfit finished 9th out of the 16 teams in the Uganda Premier League season that was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.