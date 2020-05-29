President Uhuru Kenyatta has chided one of his sons for breaking the curfew directive and consequently putting his grandmother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, at risk.

In an interview with a television station in Kenya, Uhuru revealed that one of his sons sneaked out during curfew hours.

The president said that his son was in the company of his grandmother in the coastal region when he sneaked out.

The First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Ngina and other family members were caught up in Mombasa when the cessation order was declared by the government.

The president said that he was informed about the matter and he took action as a parent to warn his son against putting the life of his grandmother at risk.

“Your grandmother is 80 plus years. If something happens to your grandmother as a result of what you have done, how will you live with yourself…” Uhuru said.

“How will you live with yourself just because of one evening out to go and see your girlfriend or go and see whatever.”

Mombasa county is one of the counties that is a hot spot for the virus.

The county had 449 cases confirmed by Wednesday, the second highest after Nairobi which had 745.