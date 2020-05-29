Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have hit the 317 mark after 36 new cases were registered on Thursday evening.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 2230 samples were taken and 36 of these turned out positive.

“Of the new cases, 24 are for truck drivers, 20 of which arrived via Elgeu, two via Malaba and one truck driver arrive from Lia point of entry in Arua. Another 12 cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers and all were under quarantine,” the Ministry said in a tweet.

According to officials of the 2230 samples taken on Thursday, 1428 were from truck drivers, whereas 802 were from communities.

“Additionally, 26 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their countries of origin.”

A rapid assessment survey done by the Ministry of Health recently indicated that the Ugandan communities don’t have the virus.

However, the country’s border points remain challenge to the current fight against Coronavirus

Government recently adopted a rapid testing system using GeneXpert machines at the entry points and consequently, all foreign truck drivers who test positive are sent back to their countries of origin.

Uganda’s Coronavirus cases are at 317, whereas 69 of these have fully recovered.