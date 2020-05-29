A man has dragged Shoprite supermarket to the Civil Division of the High Court for shs300 million for selling him expired chocolate.

According to documents before court, Francis Jjumba says that on April,23, 2020 he purchased groceries from the supermarket’s branch at Lugogo along Jinja road including chocolate and after eating it, he developed some complications.

“The plaintiff immediately sought medical attention from the nearby health facility( St.Felistus clinic-Bulenga) from where he was diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder; an ailment associated with eating contaminated food or a product beyond its shelf life,” the court documents say.

He says he was later referred to hospital for further management and on April, 24,2020, he was referred to Lancet laboratories for thorough diagnosis and medical examination where it was established that the expiry date of the chocolate he ate was April,10, 2020, 13 days before he bought it.

The court documents add that by the time he bought the chocolate on April, 23, it was already expired but the supermarket failed in its duty to care for him by not selling an expired product to him but also didn’t obey the UNBS standards that require products to have a bar code showing the expiry date of products.

“The plaintiff avers that as a result of the defendant’s acts, a lot of pain has been inflicted onto him.”

Jjumba seeks shs300 million in compensation for the untold suffering, inconveniences, mental anguish, anxiety and embarrassment caused to him by Shoprite supermarket.

The supermarket has been given 15 days within which to file its defence in the matter or else the court will proceed to hear it in their absence.