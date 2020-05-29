The Ministry of Health together with the Ministry for ICT and National Guidance in support to a private company, CTI- Africa have launched a mobile application that will help members of the public in diagnosing Coronavirus.

Named the “Call The Clinic” (MOH – CTC), the mobile application has a world class real time data visualization and analysis using digital maps.

Speaking during the launch of the application, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine said the development will greatly help in diagnosing Coronavirus.

“With the application we will be able to provide timely medical information and immediate action, this will also let us get back to our normal routines faster. Systems such as the application will revolutionalise the healthcare system in Uganda,” Atwine said.

Detailing more about the new application, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary explained that one can download information from the app and read in simple measures but can also inquire and get drop down set of information to select from depending on the concern.

“When you call, the information comes to our dashboard and therefore, anybody in the call centre can be able to access the information and call back. The call is recorded and remains in the system and if no one calls back, the reminder remains for those responsible to see,”Dr.Atwine said.

The Permanent Secretary said the application can also be used for other purposes apart from Covid-19 including maternal health to help pregnant women access services and also for authorities to follow up.

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Permanent Secretary, Vincent Bagiire hailed the new mobile application as a game changer in the fight against Coronavirus.

“If there is anything, we have learnt in this Covid-19 era, is that whether we want or not, or have systems or not, we must embrace technology. Covid-19 has made it in a way that how we conduct business and services will never be the same again,” Bagiire said.

The Call The Clinic is an easy to use application that patients using android phones can download from google play or access the link on the Ministry of Health website, register their credentials for doctors to take note.