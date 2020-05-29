Government has dropped plans to ban taxis in the city for 42 days after lifting of the lockdown, the Nile Post has learnt.

The Ministry of Kampala had in a move to streamline transport operations in the city proposed a 42 day ban on taxis after the lockdown in which only registered taxis were to be allowed operate in the city but under strict measures.

On Monday, the Minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi said KCCA has with effect from today, Friday started assigning taxi drivers with route plans and stages that they will each be plying as the country prepares to open public transport.

“All taxi operators should report to KCCA to be assigned the parks/stages and routes where they will be operating. After obtaining stage/route where you will operate, you will then report to Ministry of Works and Transport to obtain a Temporary Route chart valid until 31stDec. 2020,”Amongi said on Thursday.

The Kampala Minister said for now, mandatory fees payable by taxi drivers include the PSV license, renewal of driving permit if expired and third party insurance.

Grace period

Unlike the initial plan in which taxis were not to be allowed back into the city after the lockdown, government has however given drivers a six months grace period to allow them fulfill all the requirements.

“The six months grace period which expires on December,31 2020 is to allow public transport operators to obtain a permanent route chart, color code for greater Kampala Metropolitan Area and other user fees. Effective 1stJanuary 2021, all vehicles that would have not complied shall not be permitted to operate in Kampala,” Amongi said.

Guidelines after lockdown

President Museveni recently announced that public transport will resume on June 4 as government gradually lifting the nationwide lockdown.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Kampala Minister said there are a number of strict guidelines put in place and should be followed by taxi drivers after lifting of the lockdown.

“Public transport owners must adopt modalities for the protection of public transport workers during the pandemic with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), reducing direct contact between staff and passengers, checking temperature and using any other system of monitoring for possible symptoms,”Amongi said.

She noted that all taxis and buses will operate at half capacity, whereas touts will not be allowed in taxi parks and stages.

The new guidelines to help in prevention of Coronavirus will see each taxi have hand washing facilities whereas passengers will be required to line on marked points at each taxi stage as a measure of promoting social distancing.

“No passenger should be allowed in the PSV without a mask. A vehicle found carrying passengers without a mask risk losing their PSV licence,” the minister said.