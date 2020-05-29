The Ministry of Education has said guidelines for reopening of schools are not yet ready.

President Museveni last week said education institutions will open on June 4 for in Primary Seven, Senior Four, Senior Six candidates and students in their final years in Universities and other tertiary institutions.

However, in a press statement released on Friday, the ministry said they are in the final stages of preparing the guidelines.

“The ministry is now in the final stages of the consultative process on the reopening of schools and other education institutions and is embarking on consolidating feedback obtained over the last week,” the statement by the ministry spokesperson, Patrick Muinda on behalf of the Permanent Secretary said.

The Ministry said it will not be able to issue the new guidelines and dates for reopening schools this week as earlier had been promised.

“We wish to inform you that the press conference will not take place due to emerging issues that require further multi stakeholder discussions and concurrence before the ministry can move to issue a final statement.”

In March, government closed all education institutions indefinitely as a way of avoiding the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

However, last week he said education institutions will soon be allowed to reopen.

“When public transport resumes, schools and universities should be allowed to open for candidates and finalists respectively to enable social distancing. There should be no end of term one exams,”Museveni said.

According to Museveni, P.7, S.4,S.6 and finalists in tertiary institutions will be the only ones allowed to resume school so that they can prepare well for the end of year examination.

The president however noted that other learners will have to wait longer because it is not yet safe to allow large crowds in schools but he insisted that there will not be end of term one exams.

Last week parliament directed the Education ministry to present guidelines to be followed by parents and schools while reopening.