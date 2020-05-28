A UPDF officer at the rank of major has been rushed to Hoima referral hospital unconscious after being beaten by locals while enforcing presidential directives to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, Maj. Robert Nkwasibwe was commanding a patrol when the joint security team was attacked by locals.

On the night of May, 26, 2020, a group of drunkards at Gala trading centre in Kyankwanzi district attacked a joint patrol of police and UPDF who were enforcing the night curfew in the area. On arrival at the centre, a UPDF Maj Robert Nkwasibwe who was commanding the patrol at the time was seriously clobbered on the head and neck rendering him unconscious,” Brig. Karemire said.

The army spokesperson explained that part of the group that was drinking hit Nkwasibwe from behind forcing him to fall helplessly onto his back unconsciously before he was rushed to Hoima referral hospital for further management.

“Reports indicate that Maj.Nkwasibwe could have sustained serious head and neck injuries.”

Brig. Karemire however, said the patrol would later arrest 12 suspects as others ran away ,leaving behind eight motorcycles and three bicycles which were impounded and taken to Rusozi Police station.

On a number of occasions, security personnel have been attacked while enforcing the presidential directives.

Last month, a UPDF officer lost an eye after being attacked by an unknown group of people in Bibia Municipality in Amuru District while enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

The army spokesperson said the latest incident is the 70th attack on security forces since the announcement of the presidential directives on the lockdown as a way of combating the spread of Covid-19.

“UPDF, Police and other security forces have often times called upon the population to desist from flouting the directives for the sake of their lives and avoid being confrontational. This puts both the forces and wanainchi on the risk of contracting Covid-19 as well as injuries from attackers or even uncalled for injuries resulting from self defense by the forces,”Brig. Karemire.