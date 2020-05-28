Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have reached 281 after 28 samples tested positive on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has said.

“Of the 28 new cases, 21 are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu while 7 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers. The contacts were under quarantine at the time of test,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement posted on their social media pages.

According to the statement, a total of 2,004 samples were tested on Thursday, 1,456 of which were from the border points, whereas 548 were communities and contacts.

The Ministry also revealed that a total of seven positive foreign truck drivers including four Tanzanians, an Eritrean, Congolese and Burundian were handed over to their countries of origin.

Whereas Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases have reached 281, a total of 69 of these have recovered fully and returned home.

Whereas community infections throughout the country have drastically reduced, the swelling Coronavirus infections in Uganda are attributed to foreign cargo truck drivers.

Government recently introduced the rapid testing system for Covid-19 using GeneXpert machines at the entry points where test results are instant and consequently, truck drivers who test positive are returned to their respective countries.