Traffic police has warned motorists against abusing traffic rules and regulations which may lead to accidents on the road during this period when the lockdown has been eased.

The commander traffic Kampala Metropolitan Police,Norman Musinga urged all the motorists who are not supposed to be on road to park their vehicles for the meantime.

“I want to tell drivers and the general public that the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations is back on the road and our team is doing their best to eliminate those who are not supposed to be on the road,”he said.

While addressing the media on Wednesday , Musinga cautioned drivers without driving permits that they risk being arrested advising them to remain at home.

“This excitement must stop. Everyone wants to be on the road. Some of you your vehicles are not in a good condition, you don’t have permits and some of you don’t have insurance at all. You want to take advantage of this all saga of Covid-19.We shall not allow you,”he said.

Musinga said the enforcement team shall not sit to watch people breaking the law and any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated.

“The private cars being allowed back on the road has created a lot of indiscipline again. We saw recklessness of our drivers. Some of them are causing accidents. Even those without permits are just driving,”he said.

Musinga also warned the motorists against violating the curfew guidelines.

“Let people prepare their journeys on time. Please plan your journey earlier. We saw people forgetting that curfew starts at 7:00pm.Motorists need to prepare themselves as early as possible. Traffic jam should not be an excuse. We shall not listen,”he said.

He also cautioned holders of car stickers that were issued by the Ministry of Works are no longer an issue and holders will be stopped after curfew hours.

The deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, cautioned Subaru drivers against reckless driving which undermines traffic rules and regulations.

“Subaru people are among people who are driving recklessly on the road. We can’t allow this. Let’s all be mindful of traffic on the roads regardless of the type of vehicle one is driving. We have to respect other road users, “she said.