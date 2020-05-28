Rwandan authorities have returned a Ugandan farmer who went missing early this week from his garden at Katuna.

Obed Nicholas Tugumisirize also known as Kacucu was on Monday kidnapped from his garden in Kitojo village, Katuna town council at the Uganda-Rwanda border and according to family members, kidnappers allegedly went with him to the Rwandan side.

However, Kigezi Region Police spokesperson Elly Maate has told the Nile Post that Tugumusirize was on Thursday released by Rwandan authorities after being interrogated.

“The victim has been handed over this morning by Rwandan immigration officers of Gatuna to Katuna immigration,”Maate said.

The police mouthpiece said Tugumisirize had allegedly been arrested on suspicion of being a smuggler by the Rwandan authorities.

“He claims that he was detained from Cumba and Kagyeyo police stations respectively interrogated and found to be innocent, hence released.”

Maate said Tugumisirize has been handed over for medical assessment and subsequent quarantining for Coronavirus at Kabale hospital.

Since the relations between the two neighbouring countries of Uganda and Rwanda turned sour, a number of Ugandans especially farmers at the border towns have been kidnapped or arrested and detained by the Kigali authorities.

Since February 2019, Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda as the diplomatic row between the two countries became more pronounced.

Peace talks have since been initiated for Presidents Museveni and Kagame to solve the impasse.