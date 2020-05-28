Kadongo Kamu artiste Willy Mukaabya has resorted to boda boda cycling as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on him.

Mukaabya mainly sings about the social and cultural issues in his Kadongo kamu tracks. He began his music career as a musician back in 1987 with then hit songs like; Abantu balamu bayina fitina, Kayanda, Akagali kange, Omwenzi omusiru among others.

With artistes unable to sing in bars and concerts due to the ban on gatherings, the singer has resurfaced in Luwero where he now makes deliveries for the locals among other activities.

Mukaabya told NBS UNCUT that besides riding his boda boda, he spends his mornings in his farm and the evenings at his music library where he doubles as a mechanic.

“I am also a farmer. I don’t despise jobs and there is nothing wrong with doing deliveries. I had nothing to do in the city,” Mukaabya said.

He said that the effects of Covid-19 have been felt by everyone and that is why he urged people to repent in his latest song.

“I asked people to return to God because I had never seen a situation like this all my life.”

Lessons from COVID-19

Mukaabya told UNCUT that the pandemic has taught him that a person should never rely on one job and that is why he is juggling a number of businesses at the moment to sustain his family.

He said: “I have learnt that we should never rely on one job. Right now, I have my music library. When I leave the farm the farm in the morning, I sit in my library and give people music. I am also a mechanic. I trained my son and we work together.”

Mukaabya urged the public never to despise jobs and said that every one should strive to have several sources of income.