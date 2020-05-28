Members of Parliament have asked government to revise the curfew time because many members of the public are currently caught on the wrong side of the law.

Following the announcement of the lockdown, President Museveni ordered for a 7pm to 6:30am curfew all over the country.

On Wednesday, a section of legislators raised a matter of national importance saying curfew time should be revised by government.

“As we are aware that the president allowed private cars to move and of course that created traffic jam, also considering our poor road network due to poor planning. My concern is that I saw people who were caught up in jam being arrested and detained in their cars,” said Kasambya County legislator Gaffa Mbwatekamwa.

Bugabula County South MP, Henry Kibalya requested that all Ugandans arrested in contravention of the presidential directive on curfew after the opening of private transport should be pardoned because they had been delayed by jam .

Other legislators also supported the motion saying a number of people have since fallen victim especially after the opening of public transport early this week.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga reasoned with the legislators and directed the parliamentary task force on Covid-19 to look into the matter and report back to the house.

“I watched on TV last evening and there were hundreds of cars at police stations and roadblocks. I think Police should try to be considerate and the president will have to look into it. This is something which has to be discussed,”Kadaga said.

Following the opening of private transport on Tuesday, a number of motorists had their vehicles impounded due to the heavy traffic jam on major roads leading to the city centre.

Many motorists were asked to park and wait until the following morning before being allowed to drive home.

On Tuesday, one person died on spot and two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding vehicle they were travelling in overturned along Entebbe Expressway as the drivers rushed to beat the 7pm curfew time.

However, Police relaxed its directives and released all the vehicles it had impounded on the first day after opening of private transport but has warned motorists that traffic jam should never be used as an excuse for not adhering to the presidential directive on curfew.

“We shall not entertain excuses for traffic jams. You know that there is traffic jam and you are expected to comply with the rules and be home by 7:00 pm,” the Kampala metropolitan traffic police commander, Norman Musinga told journalists on Wednesday.