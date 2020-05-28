The minister of state for Environment, Beatrice Anywar, has indicated that the sector performance in terms of implementation of safe water, environment and sanitation has improved.

She made the remarks during NRM manifesto week as she gave account of how the sector has performed between 2016 and 2020.

She said that rural water coverage is estimated at 69% and urban water coverage stand at 79.1%.

She said there have been many land disputes and continued degradation of water catchment areas and environment.

“There are land disputes in some of the areas. It has greatly affected our work,”she said.

She noted that inadequate funding especially of local governments had affected the performance of the sector.

Anywar asked government to increase their funding to enable them demarcate their boundaries.

She noted that after President Museveni announced tough actions against wetland encroachers, two people have been arrested and many evicted over illegal settlement.