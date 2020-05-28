Mbale regional referral hospital on Wednesday released its first fully recovered novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) patient.

The former patient, a Kenyan truck driver was handed his discharge form by the Mbale hospital authorities, driven to the border and officially handed over to Kenya customs officials.

Mbale hospital director Emmanuel Tugeineyo congratulated the patient on the full recovery.

Dr. Julian Abeso, the lead case manager, revealed that the 10 remaining Covid-19 patients in the hospital are in good condition and making steady progress towards recovery.

However, as the hospital was celebrating the milestone, an ambulance delivered two more patients suspected to have Covid-19 from Namisindwa.

The two new patients brings the number of the bed ridden Covid19 cases to 13 surpassing the hospital’s 10-bed capacity.

Tugeineyo said that the new patients would force the hospital to convert its psychiatric ward into an isolation ward to house them.

He expressed concern at how the hospital would continue to manage as it has started receiving at least two cases a day who are suspected to have Covid-19.

He appealed to the general public to respect the social distancing guidelines to reduce the chance of contracting Covid-19.

Mbale regional referral hospital serves 16 districts in Bukedi and Elgon sub-region.

Uganda’s Coronavirus case tally stands at 281.