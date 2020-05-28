The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has said that the kingdom will not endorse any presidential candidate in the 2021 elections because doing so will divide the people of Buganda.

Mayiga revealed that some people had asked him to endorse particular candidates but he said their request is not right.

The Katikkiro made the remarks while appearing on one of the local television stations.

Mayiga said that by endorsing a particular politician, it will divide the Kabaka’s subjects on political grounds which at the end will affect the kingdom negatively.

“I am not going to endorse NRM, FDC, People Power, or any other party. If I endorse DP, how am I going to deal with those who don’t subscribe to that party yet they are all subjects of the Kabaka?” he wondered.

He said Buganda had its our own interests that are permanent and summarised in Ensonga Ssemasonga Ettaano (the five aspirations).

Mayiga urged all the politicians who want to be supported by Buganda to pursue and support Buganda’s aspirations.