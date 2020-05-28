Musicians George William Kigozi alias Geosteady and Allan Ampeire also known as Allan Tonix are set to face off in NXT Radio’s NXT Zikiza.

NXT Radio is part of the Next Media Services and for the past two weeks, the audio-visual radio has been running a a show dubbed NXT Zikiza where they celebrate Ugandan artistes and their music.

The show runs every Thursday at 5pm and this week, Geosteady and Tonix have been pitted against each other.

Sabrina Agasha, the producer of the show said that both artistes confirmed their presence and that they are ready to give their fans a dose of entertainment.

She said, “NXT Zikiza is the first of its kind in Uganda. We see our friends abroad doing something similar with artistes being hosted in pairs. So NXT Radio has brought it home.”

Geosteady is an R&B singer, songwriter and producer.

In 2016, Geosteady was awarded Best Collaboration at Uganda Entertainment Awards for the song ‘SAME WAY’.

In the same year, he scooped Best Zouk at HiPipo Music Awards 2016.

He is also a recipient of Best Song HSMA 2017 and Best RnB Contemporary

artist ZZINA 2017.

Toniks, on the other hand is singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer.

He has worked and shared stages with several local and international artistes including the Goodlyfe Crew, P Square, General Ozzy (Zambia), Proff (Kenya), Petersen Zagaze (Zambia), Urban Boyz, Gal Level (Namibia), Beenie Man, Sean Kingston, Jidenna, Sean Paul, Roberto zambia, Stella Mwangi as well as Flavour N’abania of Nigeria.

He has also been nominated and won several awards.

The show will run on 106.1 NXT Radio.