The driver and police guard to Mbale High Court judge, Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema have been arrested to help in investigations into the accident involving a traffic police officer who was knocked, a source has told the Nile Post.

Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye attached to Seeta Police station was knocked by a Toyota Rav4 registration number UAS 597U as he rode a police motorcycle at Namanve along the Kampala- Jinja highway on Sunday.

He suffered broken legs and arms but later succumbed to the accident injuries on Tuesday morning at Rubaga hospital where he had been rushed after the incident.

Following the accident, the vehicle sped off but according to footage captured by CCTV cameras, the occupants of the vehicle were being guarded by a police officer.

This website has however learnt that the Mbale High Court judge was allegedly driving the vehicle on the fateful day.

“One Byaruhanga Jesse Rugyema, Mbale High court judge was the one driving the motor vehicle on the day our traffic officer was knocked,” the police source who preferred anonymity told this website.

“The police officer (guard) and driver have been arrested to help with investigations.’

The judge’s driver has been identified as Aminsi Zimba, 32, a resident of Salaama and a driver with the judiciary whereas the police guard is identified as Police Constable, Alex Oduku attached to the Very Important Persons Protection Unit(VIPPU) and a resident of Mukono at the judge’s residence.

We have been told that the judge has not yet recorded a statement.