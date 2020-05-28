The bodies of two Congolese nationals are to be exhumed today and handed over to the Congolese government together with the five other suspects who where captured by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) during a shootout.

The shootout occurred Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The UPDF Marine shot dead two and captured five Congolese nationals who attacked fishermen at Lake Albert in Hoima district.

The incident happened on a Thursday evening when a group of eight Congolese nationals donning the DRC Police and army ( FARDC) uniforms attacked fishermen at Kaiso landing site in Lake Albert on the Ugandan side and robbed a boat engine.

UPDF were called and swung into action to neutralize the threat with the result that two Congolese were shot dead.

Authorities say that the handover ceremony will be conducted at Sebigoro Landing Site, Kabwoya sub-county, Kikuube district.