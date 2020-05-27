Traffic police cautioned holders of car stickers that were issued by the Ministry of Works that these are no longer an issue and holders will be stopped after curfew hours.

Speaking to NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Wednesday, Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander Norman Musinga said that holders of stickers will be treated like ‘any other business.’

He said, “The privileges are equal now. Private cars returning to the road have shown the kind of recklessness our drivers have. They are indisciplined. Enforcement of traffic rules is back and we are doing our best,” Musinga said.

“The sticker issue is no longer business, we don’t consider it a privilege anymore. They were stopped and they will be treated like any other business,” he added.

Musinga said that yesterday everyone, including those who had nothing to do on the road, came out because of excitement, causing heavy traffic jam and forgetting that curfew still starts at 7:00pm.

“We saw people forgetting that curfew starts at 7:00pm. Since it was the first day, we warned whoever was caught after curfew time. Today, it might not be the case. Motorists need to prepare themselves as early as possible.”

Musinga said that going forward, traffic jam will no longer be an excuse and that they will not listen to that explanation but hold the motorist.

Uganda began a phased lifting of the lockdown on Tuesday, June 26, 2020 after nearly two months of observing restrictions on unnecessary movement.