Barely hours after police impounded dozens of vehicles that had violated curfew guidelines, police mounted more operations on all roads in and around the city to curtail errant drivers.

Drivers without permits, drivers without masks and the ones with traffic fines were apprehended.

Police says the operations are meant to instill discipline among motorists returning to the road as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

Last night, 287 vehicles were impounded around Kampala metropolitan for abusing curfew guidelines. And just before the dust could settle, police woke up to mount simultaneous operation in and around Kampala to check errant drivers

In the operations that started early the morning several drivers whose vehicles were unfit to be on the road and drivers without permits found themselves in police’s black book.

The Kampala Metropolitan traffic commandant Norman Musinga said, “We can not allow motorists to exhibit indiscipline the way we have seen. Our operations have began and they will continue.”

He noted that, “Some motorists have no permits, other have cars in dangerous mechanical condition but out of excitement they have all hit the roads. This will not go unchecked’.’

As police maintains heavy presence on all roads and major high ways to maintain road sanity, the force has also warned motorists against compromising curfew guidelines like was the case yesterday evening.

Musinga cautioned motorists, ”Plan your movement early so that curfew does not find you on the road. We will not listen this time. Yesterady we caution the apprehended motorists with police form 30 and released them. That will not be the case today.”