Police has warned private car owners against turning their cars into commuter taxis during this period.

While addressing the media yesterday, the force’s spokesperson,Fred Enanga said such actions hinder the country’s effort of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enanga noted that the force is aware that many drivers are now operating as commuter drivers for those without cars which exposes many to the risk of catching coronavirus.

“We are seeing that some of these private car owners have started transporting passengers from some of these stages which is very dangerous. You don’t know the status of a person you are transporting, “he said.

Enanga said they have deployed CCTV cameras and the force is vigilantly monitoring the movement of all the private vehicles.

“And those ones that we shall establish to be actively involved in commercialising the use of their private vehicles we shall definitely take sanctions against them,”he said.

Enanga also said that in Arua, the force had apprehended senior government officers for disobeying curfew orders as they gathered to drink alcohol.

“Among the people we arrested there is commissioner of health…who was charged with disobedience of lawful orders when he was found drinking beer past the curfew time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the ministry of Internal Affairs, Jacob Siminyu, said the situation at Malaba border remains tense with truck drivers refusing to cede ground despite officials from Uganda and Kenya meeting to resolve the matter.

He said the drivers have declined to move from the border until President Museveni addresses their woes.