One person died on the spot and two others were left injured on Monday evening as a driver rushed to beat the 7pm curfew deadline.

The incident happened at around 7pm at Nakigalala along the Kampala- Entebbe Expressway when a rushing vehicle overturned.

“It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle lost control of it and it overturned killing one of its female occupants injuring two others,” Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He named the a senior police officer, SP Jane Nakityo attached to the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja and a male adult yet to be identified as the victims who sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby Kisubi hospital for treatment.

“The wreckage was towed away to Kajjansi Police Station for inspection but the deceased person is yet to be identified but the body was taken to the city mortuary for postmortem.”

Whereas accidents had reduced during the ban on both private and public transport means, the situation was bad on Tuesday after private vehicles were allowed back onto the road.

Several roads leading to the city centre were in the evening clogged with traffic jam as owners of private vehicles returned home.

Consequently, several vehicles were impounded by police for violating the 7pm curfew time but have since been released by police.