The Commander Land Forces (CLF) in the UPDF, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has paid a courtesy visit to Kasese to assess the operations, welfare and combat readiness of the troops in the army’s Mountain Division.

Gen.Elwelu who is on a three –day visit to the Rwenzori sub-region at the Ugandan Western border was welcomed by the division commander, Brig Moses Kwikiriza before meeting key commanders and Principle Staff Officers at the facility.

“I am on routine visit of formations under Land Forces. It is important that we routinely visit our troops in the field so that we understand the real situation under which they operate. In this way, we are able to assess the welfare and combat readiness of our gallant fighters so that we can support them appropriately,”Lt.Gen.Elwelu said.

He noted that the good health of soldiers is part of welfare and the prevention of all diseases, including the current threat of Covid-19, is one of the prime roles of every commander.

On that note, Gen.Elwelu urged the commanders to ensure that their soldiers keenly follow all the guidelines on the prevention of the virus.

“Troops must follow the presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines to fight against Covid-19. All must maintain social distance, use facemasks and wash hands with soap whenever there is an opportunity to do so but please don’t forget the other enemies such as HIV, malaria and typhoid,” he said.

Elwelu said that part of the reason for his visit is to discuss with the commanders and local leaders on UPDF’s response to the floods currently affecting the Rwenzori Sub-Region and applauded the troops for a good work done so far in responding to the calamity.

He urged them to maintain the operational tempo in ensuring border security and remain conscious of the cross-border threats posed by negative forces such as Allied Democratic Forces as well as the non-military threats such as Ebola.

The division commander, Brig Moses Kwikiriza applauded the Commander Land Forces for the visit that he said is timely and will boost the troops’morale.

Lt.Gen.Elwelu will as part of his three day trip, visit the three brigade including the 111 Brigade commanded by Lt Col T.D Mawa, 222 Brigade commanded by Lt Col D. Wandera, and 333 Brigade Commanded by Col Ben Sserwada so as to check and interact with the troops.

Mountain Division

The Mountain Division of the UPDF was formed late last year as part of the army’s professionalization drive and building capacity to handle special operations.

The division is trained and equipped to operate on high and ragged terrain as well as forest and extreme weather conditions.

The fully-fledged division has its headquarters at Muhooti barracks in Kabarole district.