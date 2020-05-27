The minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, has revealed that Shs 35 billion has been secured to buy face masks for 33 million Ugandans.

This followed President Museveni directive for all Ugandans to wear face masks as the Covid-19 lockdown is eased.

While presenting the ministry’s performance report in as far as implementing the NRM manifesto is concerned, Aceng said that the sector has achieved quite a lot in the last four years.

“The total budget for the masks is Shs 35 billion for over 33 million people because we are excluding the children who are less than 6 years and also those who have heart problems,” she said.

She said ministry is still negotiating with the manufacturers of face masks since the costs vary depending on the quality.

“We are trying to negotiate as much as possible to have the prices reduced to as low as 1000 or 1500 per mask since we are buying in large quantities but we are also cognizant that getting all materials at once may not be possible,”she said.

She noted that people with chronic respiratory diseases will have to secure special permission to allow them move without wearing masks in the public.

“Those who have heart failure and other diseases that will be identified by the medical workers…most of these people will be required to stay at home,”she said.

She also said the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the provision of health services across the country although there has been increased access to services.

“We had 181 hospitals in 2019. This increased from 156 in 2015. We had 222 health centres IVs in 2019 up from 193 in 2015. We had 1383 health centres(3s) in 2015 while 2019 we had 1510 and the health centres(2s) also increases ,”she said.

She noted that the latrine coverage especially in rural areas has been affected by floods in some areas although hand washing has increased among the population.

She said that the ministry has finalised with sexual reproductive policies using family planning initiatives but expressed concern on the lower number of men engaging in reproductive activities.