The Forum for Democratic Change has expressed deep concern about the devastating state of affairs transpiring in the districts of Kasese and Bundibugyo where over 125,000 people have been displaced by floods.

The party president, Patrick Amuriat said that the affected people who are currently living in camps need immediate response in terms of sanitary ware, food among others.

He said there should be an establishment of tentative medical camps to enable treatment of patients from within the camps since transport has been affected with the broken bridges.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t happening in the Rwenzori Region alone. The same is happening around the shores of all major lakes and rivers in country,”Amuriat said in the statement.

He called upon government agencies to give prompt responses to challenges that have come with the catastrophe.

“Government of Uganda should consider facilitating and equipping the ministry of Disaster Preparedness with a self-sustaining budget to ably handle disasters as and when they occur, in order to avoid the now very common supplementary budgets whenever we are faced with a crisis,”said Amuriat.

Amuriat appealed to all Ugandans to help out the people of Kasese by donating to them relief items during this trying moment.

“We appeal for any kind of humanitarian aid in form of food, warm clothing, blankets or any materials and financial assistance to be channeled through the committee,”he said.