The fate of this year’s traditional circumcision ceremony, commonly known as Imbalu, in Bugisu sub region hangs in balance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cultural leaders are contemplating calling off event if the situation persists.

The leaders told journalists that they consulting with government to see if there can be an exceptional ease on the lockdown to enable the institution meet to determine the fate of key activities including the transition of leadership.

The Imbalu inauguration, was slated for August as per the cultural calendar but the Covid-19 lockdown has interfered with all the planning activities.

The circumcision ceremony iniaties boys into manhood.

Bamasaba cut across neighboring Kenya, but these are now separated from their Kenyan counterparts who can now not cross to either sides,

The leaders are now chatting ways of going about the current deadlock.

Transition of the Bamasaba leadership is another key area which has been affected by COVID 19.

The Umukuka, who is the leader of the cultural institution serves a five year elective non renewable term.

Leadership is then transferred to another person.

According to the roadmap, the election of a new Umukuka was due on May 15 but this was not possible due to the lockdown.

What is more challenging to the leaders is that they cannot even meet to determine the fate of the two key events which form the lifeline of the institution.

The cultural leaders have called for calm among Bamasaba as they consult with government on the way forward.

The new cultural leader is expected to leave office in November as per the constitution of the cultural institution.