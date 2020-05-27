Cabinet has resolved to schedule flights for all Ugandans registered with embassies abroad that would want to return home following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As countries across the world make efforts for financial breakthroughs for their nationals, hundreds of Ugandans that were locked out of the country cried out to government to secure their return back home.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NRM Manifesto week, the minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said that cabinet had agreed to make sure that these are allowed to return at their own cost.

“Cabinet has considered the plight of Ugandans abroad and the minister of Foreign Affairs will make a presentation,” Dr Aceng said.

“We agreed that they will come in phases because having 2,400 Ugandans coming back at once will not be possible. Those who can procure air tickets should do so and register with embassies such that they are linked to available flights,” She added.

Dr Aceng said that the cabinet is aware that Ethiopian Airlines was operating and therefore most of these will be returned via Ethiopia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa came under fire earlier this month after he granted tycoon Kayuya’s family permission to return into the country from the United States of America in contravention with the presidential directive that ordered for the closure of all airports and borders into the country.

Government mouthpiece Ofwono Opondo said at that time that that the return was part of government’s process to return all Ugandans that were stuck abroad.