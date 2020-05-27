Rubaga South Member of Parliament (MP) Kato Lubwama has handed over the shs 20 million received by MPs for engaging in the fight against Coronavirus.

The bed-ridden legislator who is currently receiving treatment at a private health facility in Kampala called Medipal Hospital said he handed over the money to a colleague with strict instructions to return it to the Parliamentary Committee where they received it from.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT from his sick bed shortly after handover, Lubwama said that the money was very little and there was no need for all the outrage from the public and government about it.

He said: “We invest a lot of money in our communities so this is very little money and people should understand that.”

Lubwama said that he couldn’t take it to the district Covid-19 task force because he got it from Parliament and not the Resident District Commissioner of his area.

Lubwama cautioned all parliamentarians to return the money since it could be used against them in the run up to the next elections.

“They did this as a trick so that when we go to register for the next election, they use it against us that we ate government money. I urge all MPs to return it and we look for other sources of money,” Lubwama said.

ABOUT HIS HEALTH

Lubwama who has constantly been in and out of hospital since 2014 when he was diagnosed with a heart disease said that he had a surgery and he is recovering well.

Lubwama said that he will soon be out of hospital and that he will continue with his plans for the Rubaga South constituency that he represents in Parliament.

He urged those who love him to continue with the prayers.

“If you thought that I was going to die, shame upon you. I am still alive with a lot of things to do. Those who love me should pray for me. If you don’t love me, it’s okay,” he said.