Uganda has confirmed ten new cases of COVID-19 sending the national tally to 222.

“Nine new cases are from the points of entry while 1 new case is a contact to a previously confirmed truck driver. The contact was under quarantine at the time of test,” the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

According to the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, 30 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

152 samples were taken from the communities and contacts as part of the Random Assessment Survey to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in Ugandan communities.

Minister Aceng noted that the country has not recorded any death related to COVID-19.

Total recoveries from COVID-19 are at 69.