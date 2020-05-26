Police have announced that their traffic officer who was on Sunday knocked by a speeding car in Namanve has passed on.

“Our Traffic officer, number 59242 PC Innocent Ayesigye who was knocked by motor vehicle registration number UAS 597U RAV4 has passed on at Rubaga hospital this morning,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Tuesday morning.

The Traffic Police officer attached to Seeta Police station was knocked by a Toyota Rav4 as he rode a police motorcycle at Namanve along the Kampala- Jinja highway.

“The driver of Rav4 registration number UAS 597U white in colour knocked our officer who was riding on a motorcycle registration number UP 2164 throwing him onto an oncoming vehicle Ford blue in colour registration number UBG 89E ,” the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said on Monday.

After knocking the police, the police officer, the driver of the Rav4 who had a police escort first stopped to ascertain the gravity of the matter but later sped off.

It was later found out that the police officer’s legs and one arm had been broken but was rushed to Rubaga hospital from where he died this morning.

Police however said they are still looking for the killer driver.

“We are still looking for the driver of car number UAS 597U,”Onyango said.