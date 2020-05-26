Singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq has separated from his management over accountability issues.

According to his lawyer Andrew Obam, the singer was tired of ‘fighting’ for finances with his managers.

“The managers are his cousins, so when he sought to break off from them, he was looking for an amicable way to do so. He asked for his social media logins, but the management was dillydallying,” the lawyer said.

According to his lawyer, John Blaq has lost over Shs300m which has been swindled by his management.

“It is for these reasons that he chose to seek legal redress, I want to think we shall achieve something,” Obam said.