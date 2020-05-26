Singer Halima Namakula was one of the many people that thronged Parliament yesterday to surprise speaker Rebecca Kadaga on her 64th birthday.

According to exclusive videos by NBS Uncut show, the speaker was ambushed by artistes, security detail, and staff who threw her a mini party and concert at parliament to mark her birthday.

The group sang inside their masks, clapped, ululated, and gifted the speaker, who could not hide her excitement.

“I am very surprised because the holidays since December have been falling on public holidays, I did not think we will still get time to celebrate this birthday, but I am surprised that you are thinking and planning for me. I am honored and blessed,” Kadaga said.

Well there was still much in stock for her, a guitarist playing her favorite gospel song as well as Halima Namakula who burst out her lyrics of ‘abakade tuda buto’.

Kadaga was shaking and going down, before excusing her self for other engagements.

Watch Video