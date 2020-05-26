A security private guard who was allegedly fired for blocking one of the managers for Southern Range Nyanza Ltd (Nytil ) from accessing the company’s premises for not wearing a facemask has been reinstated.

George Muyomba, an employee of Pan African Carriers, a company which shares premises with Nytil was shown the exit when he blocked Vinay Kumar, the Nytil general manager from entering the company premises for not wearing a facemask as per President Museveni’s directives.

“You locked the general manager outside the entry gate while he was reporting for duty on May 6, 2020 claiming that he had not put on a facemask. The general manager requested you to allow him entry and you sort out the matter while he was inside the factory premises but you were adamant. This is insubordination,” the May,19 termination letter by Pan African Carriers read in part.

This has since attracted a backlash especially on social media against the company.

However, the Nile Post has learnt that Muyomba’s employers have reinstated him at work.

“Following the termination, management has received pleas for lenience from workers union officials. Discussions have since progressed well resulting into the decision to reinstate you as an employee with immediate effect,” a May,22 letter by the company’s Human Resource manager, Joanitah Nakaweesi read.

“The terms and conditions of service remain the same as those you enjoyed before.”

This website has also learnt that Muyomba’s reinstatement stemmed from negotiations by workers’ union officials with the company.