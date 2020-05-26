Prudential Uganda has yesterday donated Shs 300 million towards food relief in the country.

The donation will feed the most vulnerable and poor who have been greatly affected by the lockdown, many of whom live on less than a dollar a day and therefore do not have any savings to help them go through this period.

This will be distributed via two organisations: Humanitarian Operations Projects and Emergencies (HOPE) and Heal the Planet Global Organisation (HTP).

“Communities across the country have been greatly affected by lockdown measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19. These measures, while implemented with positive intent, have adversely affected the most vulnerable people in our communities, who survive by being able to access the urban centres every day for their livelihood. Disruption of this routine means some people are going hungry in their home. In order to supplement government efforts to provide food relief, and support those most in need, we are announcing this donation of Uganda Shillings 300 million ” said Arjun Mallik, MD, Prudential East Africa while addressing press at their head office in Kampala

Kaddunabi Lubega, CEO, Insurance Regulatory Authority said the outbreak of Covid-19 has highlighted to all of us, the need to always be prepared for the unexpected challenges of life.

While receiving the fund on behalf of HOPE, Emmanuel Kashaija, Country Director, appreciated Prudential for supporting the vulnerable slum dwellers in the western region who have been profiled as elderly people, orphan households, pregnant women, street children and the disabled, adding that the food relief will go along way in improving their social and psychological well-being.

“I would like to thank Prudential for the timely response towards helping the slum dwellers around Kampala in the areas of Nsambya, Katwe, Bwaise and Makerere kivulu, Makindye, Masajja. These people are in dire need of food and we will work with the local council to make sure food is delivered at their door step.” said, Benjamin Kivumbi Earnest, president, HTP.

This food relief fund is part of the contributions Prudential Uganda has made towards the fight against Covid-19 and its impact. Very early on in the crisis, Prudential took the decision to ensure that all its clients, staff, agents and indeed as many Ugandans that might unfortunately get diagnosed with Covid-19, are given a cash payout to help their families manage expenses.

The Prudential food relief fund has been provided by Prudential Uganda with the support of the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa, and Chairman’s Challenge, Prudential’s flagship international volunteering programme, that brings together people from across the Group to help their communities.